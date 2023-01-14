Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
MGIC stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $767.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.18.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
