Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

MGIC stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $767.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

