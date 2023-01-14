MagnetGold (MTG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $163.99 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. MagnetGold has a market cap of $163.99 million and $5,989.73 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002213 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

