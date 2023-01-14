Maiar DEX 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $673,910.99 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $53.91 million and $673,910.99 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00044966 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004747 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00018191 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000723 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00230995 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001792 USD and is down -6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,790,099.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.