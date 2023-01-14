Maker Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $50.06 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Maker has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $687.93 million and approximately $50.06 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $703.67 or 0.03382703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.00422505 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,214.64 or 0.29842372 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.03 or 0.00854891 BTC.

About Maker

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

