Mammoth Price Reaches $0.0027 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Mammoth token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Mammoth has a market cap of $19.21 million and $14,439.04 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011032 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030797 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00044897 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00018322 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000769 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00231537 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

MMT is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00280905 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,455.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.