MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $203,453.29

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $64.31 million and approximately $203,453.29 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MAP Protocol launched on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

