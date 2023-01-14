Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Trading Up 0.9%

Marin Software Incorporated (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.11. 250,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 211,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marin Software in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marin Software (MRIN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.