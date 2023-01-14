Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Trading Up 0.9%

Marin Software Incorporated (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.11. 250,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 211,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marin Software in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

