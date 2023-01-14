Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $161.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.96.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,986 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

