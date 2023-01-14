Mask Network (MASK) Price Hits $2.99

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Mask Network has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a market cap of $203.95 million and approximately $92.76 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network token can now be bought for about $2.99 or 0.00014253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

