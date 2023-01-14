Mask Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $206.46 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00014077 BTC on popular exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $199.67 million and approximately $206.46 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00425113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,245.87 or 0.30020846 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.15 or 0.00899539 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.