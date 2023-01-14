McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.08

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.08 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 24.72 ($0.30). McBride shares last traded at GBX 24.05 ($0.29), with a volume of 6,374 shares.

McBride Trading Up 5.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36.

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

