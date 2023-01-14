McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Has $23.83 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,852 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 11.0% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $23,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,059,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $178.76. 7,468,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722,065. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

