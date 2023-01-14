Mdex (MDX) Price Hits $0.0792

Mdex (MDX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Mdex has a market cap of $74.50 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00428086 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,255.60 or 0.30234975 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.99 or 0.00898939 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 940,182,482 tokens. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

