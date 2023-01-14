Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MDRRP opened at $24.31 on Friday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06.
