Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRRP opened at $24.31 on Friday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

