Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.12.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

