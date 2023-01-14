Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.47

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.47 and traded as high as C$11.63. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$11.55, with a volume of 20,595 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$368.70 million and a PE ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Melcor Developments Announces Dividend

Melcor Developments ( TSE:MRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.14 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.3699998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.