Metawar (METAWAR) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Metawar has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Metawar token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Metawar has a market cap of $186.82 million and $11.53 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metawar

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00086476 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

