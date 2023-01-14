MetisDAO Price Reaches $21.84 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $96.72 million and $4.73 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $21.84 or 0.00104567 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00030518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00044633 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017931 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000764 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00231324 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.68818069 USD and is up 7.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $3,534,538.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

