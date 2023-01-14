MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $23,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in MetLife by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,685,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in MetLife by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,935,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,472,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,054,000 after purchasing an additional 163,050 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,935,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,322,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

NYSE:MET opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.98.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

