M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Stryker by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 39,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $259.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.33 and a 200 day moving average of $220.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $279.28.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.68.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

