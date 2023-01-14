M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $15.15 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $15,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 32.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 161.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $145.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.27 and a 200-day moving average of $131.85. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $97.61 and a 1 year high of $148.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.26. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.36.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.