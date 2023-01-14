M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $34,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after buying an additional 47,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,205,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,525,000 after buying an additional 124,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $251.71 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $290.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.84.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

