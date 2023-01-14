M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 569,366 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,508,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,163 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,935,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,971,000 after purchasing an additional 134,588 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,913,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,302,000 after buying an additional 364,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,380,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,590,000 after buying an additional 411,905 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at C$51.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.17. The firm has a market cap of C$61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$45.26 and a 12-month high of C$74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$89.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.