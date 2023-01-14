M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,185 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $10,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,921,000 after buying an additional 5,439,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 47.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,205,000 after buying an additional 2,999,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,359,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,462,000 after buying an additional 1,688,422 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 128.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,058,000 after buying an additional 1,546,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 56.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,230,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,328,000 after buying an additional 1,169,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

SJR stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62.

Shaw Communications Cuts Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.