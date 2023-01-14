M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 11,837 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $18,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 459.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,091,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,833,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 117.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 146,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 78,953 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCEP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Shares of CCEP opened at $56.29 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

