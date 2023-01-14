M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 876 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $21,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 9.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.4% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 59,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MORN shares. Redburn Partners cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morningstar Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.38, for a total value of $547,213.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,511,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,864,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.38, for a total value of $547,213.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,511,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,864,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 503 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.84, for a total value of $118,124.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,500,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,713,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,839 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,611 in the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $240.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.