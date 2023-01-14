M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,999 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

