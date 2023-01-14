M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,150 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,841 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.80% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $17,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $97,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 31.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

SIMO stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.51). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $250.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

