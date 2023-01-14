M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 72,961 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,961 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $258.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $258.58.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

