Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $68.59 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,114,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 399.3% during the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after buying an additional 2,768,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3,953.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

MU stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

