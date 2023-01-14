MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $529.00 and last traded at $524.59. Approximately 50,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 85,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $522.86.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating) by 715.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.19% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

