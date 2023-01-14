Mina (MINA) Hits Market Cap of $447.50 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Mina has a market cap of $447.50 million and approximately $32.04 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00428086 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,255.60 or 0.30234975 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.99 or 0.00898939 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 805,668,478 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 805,401,995.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.55761977 USD and is up 8.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $23,666,798.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.