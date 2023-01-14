MinePlex Price Up 76.1% This Week (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. MinePlex has a total market cap of $65.54 million and $3.96 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 76.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 314,095,186 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

