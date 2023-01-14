Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 92 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $221,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $350.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $430.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.10.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

