Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,431,000 after acquiring an additional 531,734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 25.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,674,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,021,000 after buying an additional 1,367,800 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.9% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,162,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,089,000 after buying an additional 547,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,520,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,184,000 after buying an additional 93,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

