Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $272,000 Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Exponent by 0.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Exponent stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.09. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.97 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $115.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

