Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Relx by 455.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RELX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.29) to GBX 2,785 ($33.93) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.26) to GBX 2,770 ($33.75) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.79) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.80) to GBX 2,000 ($24.37) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Relx Trading Up 1.4 %

About Relx

Shares of RELX stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.