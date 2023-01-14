Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,122 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 230.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 97,313 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 21.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 28.0% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 115,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

ASX opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 27.84%. On average, research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

