Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 87 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BDX opened at $255.85 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

