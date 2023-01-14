Mizuho Reiterates Neutral Rating for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $121.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $115.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.27.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $103.03 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

