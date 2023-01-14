Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Aflac worth $19,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 15.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 10.5% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Aflac by 18.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

Insider Activity

Aflac Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

