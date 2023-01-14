Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $17.17 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $17,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $317.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.45.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

