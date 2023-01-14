Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $26.39 Million Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Sempra worth $26,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $130,223,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,680,000 after buying an additional 532,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after buying an additional 416,022 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 595,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,498,000 after buying an additional 338,661 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after buying an additional 305,700 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sempra Price Performance
Sempra stock opened at $160.83 on Friday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $129.69 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.11.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra (SRE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.