Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Moody’s worth $22,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Moody’s by 8.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 4.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $314.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $360.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

