Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 29,500 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.05% of Marvell Technology worth $19,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $83.13.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

