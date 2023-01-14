Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 3,800 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $20,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 752.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,304,000 after acquiring an additional 548,070 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 23.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 21,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 146,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,844,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.43.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $450.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $434.09 and its 200 day moving average is $411.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.03%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

