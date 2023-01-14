Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 4,800 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $20,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,416,000 after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,619,000 after acquiring an additional 39,751 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 698,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after purchasing an additional 129,239 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $245.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $344.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

