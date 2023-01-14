Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 7,100 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Workday were worth $16,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $167.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.33. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $260.46.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,694,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,694,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Loop Capital cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.09.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

