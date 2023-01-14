Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $18,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,472 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,119,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,253,000 after purchasing an additional 533,794 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,055,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,973,000 after purchasing an additional 649,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $136.88 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.75.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

