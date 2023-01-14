Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 136.25 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 136.25 ($1.66). 283,151 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 215,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.66).

Mobius Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £146.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,730.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.14.

About Mobius Investment Trust

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

